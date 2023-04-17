Police Rejuvenates Digitalised Central Motor Registry Information Centre

Sequel to the earlier commissioning of the rejuvenated Central Motor Registry (CMR) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and flag-off of the 1st Phase (Stolen Vehicle Report Portal), a module in the digitalized Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS), by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on the 7th of December, 2022, the mandatory registration of vehicle information by the Central Motor Registry since inception about 7 decades ago, which was done manually and therefore fraught with some challenges has now given way to the digitalized Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) for seamless management of information of every motor vehicle and its ownership.

The digitalized CMRIS will effectively serve the purpose of obtaining additional information from members of the public about stolen vehicles and populating the Stolen Vehicle database so as to ensure that vehicles to be registered by the CMR are not stolen and to aid investigation of stolen vehicles and vehicle-associated incidents.

Similarly, owners of motor vehicles operating on Nigeria roads and members of the public are hereby notified that the new procedure for requesting for the Nigeria Police Force Central Motor Registry services such as Motor Vehicle Information, Change of Ownership, Change of Engine/Chassis/Body, Change of Colour, International Motor Vehicle Certificate, International Drivers’ Permit, etc. is to create a profile on the CMRIS portal and apply for the desired service via https://cmris.npf.gov.ng.

The Inspector-General of Police has directed the discontinuation of manual processing and issuance of all CMR documents/certificates and a migration to the digitalized NPF CMR platform.