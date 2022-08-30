Police Recover Abandoned Vehicle, AK-47, Others In Anambra

Anambra State Police Operatives on Monday at about 3pm while on patrol along Amaokpala-Awgbu highway recovered one abandoned black Mercedes 4matic ML 350 jeep with Reg No Abuja RBC 527 AL, one Ak47 live ammunition and some criminal mask.

Preliminary information shows that the vehicle is suspected to have been snatched by criminal elements who had an accident on their way to yet unidentified location. The Armed robbers abandon the vehicle inside a gutter and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Police Operatives have intensify patrol in the area aimed at apprehending the criminal elements. The Command also invites anyone or group looking for such vehicle as highlighted above, to come to Anambra State Police Command Awka, with a valid proof/evidence of ownership for scrutiny and possible collection please.