Police Raid Hideouts in Adamawa, Dislodge Criminals

The Adamawa State Police Command has successfully dislodged a criminal hideout in the Gujubabu Hill region, rescuing a hostage and neutralizing two kidnappers.

The operation, which took place on September 11, 2023, yielded significant results, including the recovery of two pump-action guns, mobile phones, chains, charms, and other incriminating items.

The criminal hideouts, known to connect parts of Gujubu, Bole, Yolde Pate, and Yadim, spanning Yola South and Fufore Local Government Areas, had become a notorious hub for criminal activities. This operation was prompted by the kidnapping of Mrs. Becky Ladawus, a resident of Nyibango, Yola South Local Government Area.

Led by the Command’s Crack Squad in a joint operation with local hunters, the rescue mission proved successful as the victim, Mrs. Becky Ladawus, was safely liberated without harm. The two kidnappers who had laid an ambush to thwart the security forces’ advance were neutralized in the process.

The collaborative strategy between the police command and local hunters played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable outcome. Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, commended the Commander of the Crack Squad, his dedicated officers, and the local hunters for their courageous and efficient performance.

CP Babatola then directed the security forces to pursue and apprehend any fleeing criminals, ensuring they are denied the opportunity to regroup anywhere in the state. He urged the public to cooperate with the police by sharing information about criminal hideouts and the whereabouts of individuals with bullet wounds who may be involved in criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police assured the government and citizens of Adamawa State that the police would continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in the region.