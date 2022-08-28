Police Raid Coastlines In Edo, Recover Rifles

In continuation of the ongoing raids of Criminal hideouts and Cultist enclaves in Edo State, the Coastline and Maritime settlements are not left out either.

On 26/08/2022 at about 1620hrs following the continuous onslaught on criminal elements in the State and subsequent arrest of one Lawrence Yambo and his gang, who have been terrorising the Okomu riverine community in Ovia south-west local government area of Edo state.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, directed an intensive raid of the community.

Operatives of the command attached to the Command’s intelligence and rapid response squad, the Command’s crack team and the Marine Police of the command mobilized and swung into action. On arrival at the community, the other miscreants terrorizing the community on sighting the operatives took to their heels into Agbede forest in Ovia south-west Local Government Area of Edo state, abandoning their loots.

On the Spot house to house search conducted within the community led to the recovery of the following items;

1) 2 AK 49 RIFFLES

2) 1 AK 47 RIFFLE

3) 2 locally made revolver single barrel

4) I locally made single barrel

5) 1 locally made double barrel

6) 1 locally made cut-to-size barrel

7) 128 pieces of AA cathridges

8) 12 pieces of 9mm ammunitions

9) 2 telephone handsets

10) 2 army shirts

11) 2 high-pressure gas cylinders

12) bag of charms.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc applauded the professionalism of the Men in leading the onslaught. While reassuring the public that the command would not rest on its oars to ensure that Edo state is peaceful and crime in the state is been reduced to its barest minimum, also appeals for continuous collaboration from the good people of the State including security stakeholders in the State.