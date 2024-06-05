Police Questions Mohbad’s Father Over Oba Elegushi

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Ilerioluwa, known as Mohbad, has been questioned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Lagos. The inquiry follows a petition by Oba Saheed Elegushi, alleging cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation.

Aloba’s legal representative, Monisola Odumosu, revealed that the allegations stemmed from a recent interview Aloba gave. In the interview, Aloba emphasized that his comments were not meant to bully the monarch but were part of his efforts to seek justice for his late son.

Odumosu clarified that Aloba was neither arrested nor detained and that Oba Elegushi is seeking a retraction of the statements made in the interview.

A statement by Odumosu reads partly: “Mr Aloba was invited by the police and led to the police station by the representatives of his legal team, Teri Wellington and Monisola Odumosu. The petition was written by Oba Saheed Elegushi who alleged that during one of Mr. Aloba’s interviews with a London-based blogger, he was criminally defamed.

“During the interview Mr. Aloba granted the London-based blogger, it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’”

“In fairness to Oba Elegushi, he only demanded the retraction of the defaming statements made by Mr Aloba on social media.

“Mr. Aloba was never arrested or detained. He was granted bail without stress. It is important to note that Mr. Aloba is still grieving the death of his son. He just lost a single star in the family firmament.

“Any grieving parent may on the spur of the moment make statements that may tend to be unreasonable. We only need to understand the geographical circumstances giving rise to his utterances.”