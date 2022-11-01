Police Question Davido’d Domestic Staff Over Sons Death

The Lagos State Police Command has questioned the domestic staff at the Banana Island home of singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old boy died after drowning in the swimming pool at the Banana Island home on Monday.

The incident happened while the singer and his fiancee Chioma were away in Ibadan.

The Spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a chat with Daily Post, said arrest will be made going by what the police find out.

He said, “Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.