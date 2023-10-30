Police Probe Crisis at Rivers Assembly

The Nigeria Police Force has said it is investigating the crisis that rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday that led to teargas and gunshots.

Concise News reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State escaped impeachment move against him, part of which may not be unconnected to the fire at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex.

The governor who stormed the complex on Monday alleged that he was shot at. Videos circulating on social media also showed the moment teargas was fired at the governor’s supporters at the complex.

Reacting, the Police said on X, “We’re aware of the security situation at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

“The Rivers State Police Command is actively addressing the matter.

“We’ve launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances and will take immediate actions against those responsible.

“Stay tuned for further updates. Your safety remains our priority. #RiversSecurity.”