Police Parade Man For Killing Friend In Bayelsa

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
A 27-year-old suspect has been paraded before newsmen in Yenagoa by the Bayelsa State Police Command on Monday for allegedly killing his 25-year-old female friend.

According to NAN, Police spokesman, SP Asmin Butswat, said the suspect buried the victim in a shallow grave in his apartment in Okaka, a suburb of Yenagoa.

Also, 13 other suspects were arrested in different parts of Bayelsa for kidnapping, piracy, gun-running, armed robbery and cult activities.

“One of the most disturbing reports received last weekend was a case of murder involving a young man and a 25-year-old lady.

“On Friday, July 29 we received a disturbing report from Okaka community that a young man murdered a 25-year-old whom he strangled to death and buried her in a shallow grave in his apartment.

“Our operatives were mobilised to the scene. With the help of some medical experts, the corpse was exhumed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary for autopsy.

“We have other reports of kidnapping at Aliebiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area where ransom was collected by the kidnappers, but they have been arrested.

“Four suspects were also arrested last weekend for piracy at Korokorosei community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, where the culprits attacked passenger boats,’’ Butswat said.

