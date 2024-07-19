Police Officers Will Join Protest – Sowore

Political activist, Omoyele Swore, has daidbpolice officers have indicated interest in joining the forthcoming nationwide protest against bad governsnce.

He also pointed out that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has realised that the upcoming #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #DaysOfRage revolt would be massive and that his men and women won’t be able to contain it with crude repression.

Swore said the IGP “has directed his men not to attack protesters, but the real issue is that policemen and women across Nigeria have also indicated that they want to join the revolt even in their uniforms, so many of them are saying they are now tired of protecting their oppressors.”