Police Officer Killed, DPO Injured In Lagos Okada Ban Enforcement

A Police Inspector has been killed while a Divisional Police Officer was injured during the enforcement of the ban on the activities of commercial motorcyclists in Lagos State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday.

He said, “While enforcing the existing ban on the use of motorcycles in parts of Lagos State, Police Officers of Isolo Division came under attack from motorcycle riders at Cele bus-stop, resulting in the death of one Police Inspector & serious injury to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“Two suspects have been arrested while forty-one motorcycles were impounded. The Lagos State Police Command will not be deterred from carrying out its mandate of enforcing duly established laws.

“Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, as riders and passengers alike arrested on prohibited routes will face the law.

“Above all, any form of attack on Police Officers will no longer be tolerated!”