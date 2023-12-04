Police Neutralize Criminals, Recover Weapons in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday disconnected a criminal network Operating part of Taraba Adamawa, Gombe, Yobe and Cameroon Republic.

The exercise was further to the Command’s renewed commitment to enhance proactive strategies in providing an enabling environment in the State.

The operation was carried out by the Command’s operatives attached to Crack Squad in a joint operation with Hunters.

The outcome of these successes follow-up on Collaborative strategies, designed by the command to checkmate cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery,

Cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others where Security Commanders of Sister Agencies made on the 30/11/2023 and designed a security Rings around some identified hideouts.

In a statement, the Command said, “The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a fierce gun duel as a result two (2) of them were neutralized, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Interestingly (4) AK-47 Rifles, Ninety two rounds of lives Ammunition were recovered.

“The Commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing happiness, praised Commander Crack Sqaud.

“His men and Hunters for the gallantry performance displayed, directs them to give hot chase to those on the run and be sure they don’t re-group anywhere in the State.

“The CP calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of Criminals and their hideouts,

Adamawa State Police Command, especially those on the run with bullet wounds if seen.

“The police Boss equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the command Continous effort to dislodged all criminal hideous and black spots in Adamawa state.”