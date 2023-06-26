Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Recover AK-47, Ammunition

In a determined effort to rid the state of criminal elements, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, issued a directive to all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders to sanitize their respective areas of responsibility.

Acting on this directive, CSP T.Y Mahmud, the DPO of ‘A’ Division in Warri, led a successful operation that uncovered the hideout of a notorious armed robbery gang.

Based on credible intelligence received on the morning of June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 am, operatives from ‘A’ Division Warri, under the command of CSP T.Y Mahmud, launched a raid on a criminal gang’s hideout along Stadium Road in Warri. The operation resulted in the arrest of a 58-year-old suspect and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle along with three magazines.

During the subsequent interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member and the group’s designated weapon supplier for the dreaded “bobone” armed robbery gang that has been terrorizing Warri and its surrounding areas.

Providing valuable information to the police, the suspect disclosed the location of the gang’s other members. Promptly acting on this information, the police team, led by DPO Mahmud, proceeded to their hideout along Chevron Road.

Upon approaching the hideout, the police team came under a fierce attack from the gang members. In the chaos that ensued, the suspect, in a desperate attempt to escape, sustained a severe leg injury, preventing him from fleeing. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

While the manhunt for the remaining gang members is still ongoing, the successful operation has dealt a significant blow to the activities of the “bobone” armed robbery gang.