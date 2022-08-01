News

Police Neutralise One, Recover AK-47 In Delta

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
19
Police
Police logo

The Delta State Police Command has said its operatives have neutralised one man during a stop and search duty.

Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, in a tweet on Monday, said the operatives were attacked by some hoodlums during their duty.

He said one AK-47 rifle was recovered following the incident.

Edafe wrote, “Today 1/8/2022, Policemen attached to ILLAH division while on stop ND search duty were attacked by some hoodlums, but were faced with stiff resistance from the policemen.

“One of them was neutralized while others escaped with gun shot injuries. One AK47 rifle recovered.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
19

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu

Don’t Return To South-East Without Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB To Igbo Politicians

2 hours ago
Peter Obi

Peter Obi Congratulates Nigerian Medalists At Commonwealth Games

2 hours ago

EFCC Return N3.7m to UK-Based Fraud Victim

2 hours ago

Photos: Udom Emmanuel Visits International Worship Centre In Uyo

2 hours ago