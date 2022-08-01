Police Neutralise One, Recover AK-47 In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has said its operatives have neutralised one man during a stop and search duty.

Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, in a tweet on Monday, said the operatives were attacked by some hoodlums during their duty.

He said one AK-47 rifle was recovered following the incident.

Edafe wrote, “Today 1/8/2022, Policemen attached to ILLAH division while on stop ND search duty were attacked by some hoodlums, but were faced with stiff resistance from the policemen.

“One of them was neutralized while others escaped with gun shot injuries. One AK47 rifle recovered.”