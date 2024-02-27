Police Nab Second Most Wanted Kidnapper After Wike’s Bounty

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, Nasarawa State and arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa a.k.a Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin who has been on the wanted list of the Command for a long time and bounty placed on his head by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir a.k.a Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to Adeh, “He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator. Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village who were later killed by them. Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains was recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents. He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines ; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.”