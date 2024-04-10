Police Nab Man With Stolen Vehicle in Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command attached to Ngurore Divisional Headquarters, while on a Wednesday routine stop and search operations mounted during the Sallah celebrations, arrested one Ibrahim Ali with a suspected stolen vehicle with number plate JMT 317 RY.

The suspect, during interrogation, confessed that he stole the said vehicle somewhere in Jimeta, Yola North local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police CP Dankombo, called on members of the public particularly one who’s vehicle is stolen to report to Ngurore Divisional police Headquarters with proof to claim ownership.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje.