Police Nab Man Impersonating Delta SSG

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a suspected fraudster, Samson Ibiloma, who was impersonating the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Kingsley Emu. The arrest follows numerous complaints from victims who were promised jobs in the state.

Commissioner of Police for Delta State, CP Wale Abass, issued a warning to residents, urging vigilance against fraudsters operating on the internet. The suspect, Ibiloma, a 52-year-old native of Dekina LGA in Kogi State, was captured by the Command’s DECOY Squad in Warri.

The arrest unfolded after a meticulous investigation directed by CP Abass, known for his zero-tolerance approach to fraudulent activities. Ibiloma confessed to duping victims of over Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000) while operating under the guise of high-ranking government officials.

The suspect revealed that the syndicate’s mastermind is one Stephen Odeemero, prompting ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the gang who are currently on the run. CP Abass emphasized the importance of residents who fell victim to the fraud to come forward and report the incidents at the command headquarters or the PPRO office.

The police action, executed by CP-DECOY ASP Julius Robinson, targeted the suspect’s location in Walter Odili Area, near Enerhen Junction in Warri, based on technologically generated intelligence. The successful arrest serves as a significant blow to a fraudulent network preying on unsuspecting individuals seeking employment opportunities in Delta State.