Police Kill Bandit Behind Death Of Two Cops In Delta

In response to the attack on Police operatives attached to Dragon Patrol team on 23/7/2023, at about 1140hours while on stop and search duty at Oleh roundabout by suspected bandits, who shot and killed two operatives and set the patrol vehicle ablaze, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Wale Abass, detailed a combined team of Policemen attached to Ozoro Area command, Dragon patrol to go after the attackers.

With the support of troops from the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade and members of the local vigilante the men swung into action.

During the operation, the combined team engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel, subdued the hoodlums who fled into the bush having been inflicted gunshot injuries. The team traced their blood to a river where one AK-47 rifle was recovered on the same date of the incident.

The response team sustained the tempo and continued the operation on 24/7/2023. Acting on credible intelligence, they stormed Erewa community bush in Isoko North LGA, where they engaged the remnant of the bandits in serious gun duel, neutralized one of them, arrested two others, recovered two more AK-47 rifles, one Assault rifle, four magazines and twelve 7.62 AK-47 ammunition. Effort is still on to track down other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass psc assured residents that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality while counting on the support from well-meaning Deltans in ensuring that the State is safe for all.