Police Intercept Cache Of Catridges In Lagos

Operatives of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted two commercial buses loaded with large quantity of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah ‘m’ aged 35, Muazu Telim ‘m’ aged 50 and Dahiru Idris ‘m’ aged 36 were on their way to Katsina State.

The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.