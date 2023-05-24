Police In Kano Nab 96 Criminal Suspects

State Commissioner of Police Parades Apprehended Suspects

In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the police in Kano State have apprehended a total of ninety-six suspects who have been causing unrest in the state capital and its surrounding areas. State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammad Usaini Gumel, made the announcement while presenting the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Bompai, Kano.

Wide Range of Offenses and Recovered Exhibits

CP Gumel revealed that the arrests were part of the police’s dedicated efforts to effectively police the state and ensure a successful and seamless transition. The suspects were apprehended for various offenses, including drugs and substance abuse, mobile phone robbery, kidnapping, armed robbery, and theft of motor vehicles.

During the operations, the police recovered a range of exhibits, highlighting the gravity of the crimes committed. Among the seized items were three locally made guns, dangerous fabricated weapons, four motor vehicles, two tricycles, six motorcycles, a roll of power cables, two plasma TVs, an air conditioner, two jerricans of palm oil, a gas cylinder, a ceiling fan, wristwatches, and twenty-eight peg-irons typically used for grave identification in cemeteries.

Appreciation and Appeal for Continued Support

CP Gumel expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the people of Kano State for their prayers, support, encouragement, understanding, and cooperation. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in maintaining law and order within the state. The commissioner appealed to the residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant about security matters at all times.

The suspects will undergo thorough investigations, after which they will be taken to court to face legal proceedings.