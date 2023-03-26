Police Hunt Maker Of Video Showing False Attack On INEC Chairman’s Home

Bauchi State Police Command has begun a manhunt for the mastermind of the viral video claiming an attack on the Bauchi home of INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil said the command was aware of the viral video, but dismissed its claim.

“We categorically wish to state that the video and its content are entirely fake, as no such event occurred within or around Bauchi metropolis earlier today,” he said.

Wakil said the Bauchi Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, is cognisant of the negative impacts of disinformation to public peace and security.

“However, we have already ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the origin of the video, with a view to ensuring that the fabricator of the viral clip faces the full wrath of the law.

“The Command reiterates that there was no attack of any nature on the residence of the INEC Chairman in Bauchi,” he said.

In another statement, INEC spokesman Rotimi Oyekanmi said the property being purportedly attacked by some youths in the TikTok video clip does not belong to Yakubu.

‘The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi State or anywhere else around the world.

‘This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it.