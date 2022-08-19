Police Gives Update On Singer BNXN

The Lagos State Police Command has said all the police officers involved in the alleged assault on singer BNXN were on Thursday and identified and invited to the headquarters.

It said BNXN was equally requested to report at the headquarters same time, to which he promptly agreed.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The PPRO continued, “However, at about 1230hrs today, @BNXN called to explain that he was indisposed and requested more time. Furthermore, he was apologetic and regretted the wrong signal his deleted tweet sent to his teeming followers and people in general. He, therefore, pleaded to correct the ‘misconception’ and firmly take a stand against assault on police officers. He was given that concession.

“All said and done, @LagosPoliceNG under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc totally stands against all forms of unprofessional conduct by its officers; and encourages every aggrieved persons to duly report such appropriately to enable quick needful action.”