Police Foil Kidnapping Attempt, Apprehend Suspects In Delta

Swift police action prevents a kidnapping incident in Abraka

In a display of swift action and bravery, the Delta State Police Command successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt in Abraka.

On the evening of June 11, 2023, officers from the Abraka police station, led by DPO SP Fabian Ayameh, received an alert about a kidnapping incident at a local filling station.

The police team immediately sprang into action to apprehend the culprits and ensure the safety of the victim.

A fierce gun battle ensues as police confront armed kidnappers

As the police closed in on the scene, they encountered a gang of four armed men operating in a silver-colored Lexus SUV.

The kidnappers, realizing that the authorities were approaching, opened fire in an attempt to evade capture. Undeterred, the courageous police officers engaged in a fierce gun battle with the criminals, leading to the demobilization of their getaway vehicle.

In the ensuing chaos, the kidnappers abandoned their victim, fled in different directions, and continued to fire gunshots while attempting to escape.

Police neutralize one suspect, arrest another, and recover weapon

During the intense exchange of gunfire, the determined police officers managed to neutralize one of the kidnappers, significantly impacting the criminal operation.

They also apprehended one other suspect, who sustained serious gunshot injuries. However, two individuals managed to escape.

As part of the operation’s success, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle with the breech number 06571 but without a magazine.

The kidnapped victim was promptly reunited with their family, bringing a swift end to their traumatic ordeal.