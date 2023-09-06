Police Foil Kidnap Of Businessman In Adamawa

Command Operatives from the Gombi Divisional Police Headquarters and local hunters associated with Sarki Baka Gombi have successfully thwarted an organized kidnapping plot on September 6, 2023. The target of this criminal operation was identified as Gideon Bitrus, a resident of Jangra Village in the Gombi local government area.

This commendable outcome was achieved following a crucial tip-off received from a vigilant community member who alerted law enforcement to the impending crime. Responding swiftly, the police command established a secure perimeter around the intended victim, effectively intercepting and preventing the criminal act from unfolding.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in a dramatic gun battle between law enforcement and the suspected kidnappers. During the exchange of fire, one of the perpetrators was neutralized, while the remaining members of the criminal gang managed to escape, albeit with gunshot wounds sustained during the encounter.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, lauded the exemplary performance of the Gombi Divisional Police Officer (DPO), his dedicated team, and the courageous local hunters for their unwavering commitment to crime prevention. He urged them to maintain this high level of vigilance and cooperation as a cornerstone of their crime-fighting strategy.

Furthermore, CP Babatola issued a plea to the general populace, urging them to promptly inform the police about the whereabouts of criminals and their potential hideouts. He emphasized the importance of reporting individuals who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, as such information can be invaluable in tracking down and bringing criminals to justice.