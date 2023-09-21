Police Exhume Singer Mohbad’s Corpse

The Lagos State Police Command has exhumed the remains of the renowned singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on Thursday.

The process of exhuming the singer’s body unfolded in a heart-wrenching scene, as a viral video captured the sorrowful expressions and lamentations of the gathered crowd.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, took to his X page to confirm these significant and sensitive developments, shedding light on a story that has captured the public’s attention.

The singer’s corpse was exhumed to enable proper investigation into the circumstances that led to his controversial death.