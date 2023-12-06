Police Exhume Decomposing Corpse of Missing OAU Student Killed for Rituals

The decomposing corpse of a missing 18-year-old Qadri Salami, a 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, has been found buried in a shallow grave by operatives of the Ogun State Police C9mmand.

The father of the deceased had reported at Kemta Police Station that he last set eyes on his son on November 14, adding that all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

Following the report, two suspects were arrested by the police who obtained confession of admittance to killing the 18-year-old for ritual purposes.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Command, SP Omolola Odutola, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “The Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha psc, made a significant breakthrough today the 6th of December 2023 when he personally led a team of Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in Ajemo area of Abeokuta to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at one AKEEM Usman “m” who was arrested in possession with the victims phone. He implicated one Ifadowo Niyi “m” that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim one Quadri and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes.

“Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrist, and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into AKEEM Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for ritual and used the remaining parts for ‘Awure’ a crime against humanity. Amongst their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money ritual known as “Osole”.

The suspects are now in the Police headquarters, Eleweran at the SCID for continuation of discreet investigation and will definitely be prosecuted.

“The CP remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to investigate further to bring all perpetrators to face the full extent of the law.”