Police, EFCC Synergize In Tackling Economic, Financial Crimes In Edo

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has assured the EFCC of the Nigeria Police support in tackling corruption, economic and financial crimes in Edo State.

Yaro who recently assumed office at the Edo State Police Command stated this on Wednesday April 20, 2022, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Command on the EFCC.

According to him, the visit was part of his familiarization tour of the state to enhance co- operation and partnership between the Nigeria Police and sister agencies. “This courtesy visit is to synergize, co-operate and seek for a greater working relationship to change the narrative of security in the state and create a peaceful society,” he stated.

Responding, EFCC Zonal Commander, Usman Muktar thanked CP Yaro for the visit. He said it would further deepen the relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force. “We appreciate the Nigeria Police Force for the support to the EFCC in discharging its duties over the years, we are grateful,” he said.