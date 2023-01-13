Police Dislodge Kidnappers, Rescue 30 Victims

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said it received information that suspected kidnappers were sighted at Sardauna Forest of Toto LGA Nasarawa State where they held victims hostage.

In reaction to the unwholesome development, a joint operation was carried out by operatives of the Command in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group of Toto Local Government Area.

The kidnappers were however trailed to their enclave at Sardauna Forest; on sighting the operatives, the criminals dispersed in disarray deep into the forest.

Consequently, 30 kidnapped victims comprising of 20 males and 10 females were rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their family after debriefing.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered continuous combing of the Forest and applauded the courageous effort of the police operatives and Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group for a job well done. He further assured members of the public that the operation will be sustained inorder to sanitise the general area of suspected Criminals.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Anipr

Police Public Relations officer

For: Commissioner of Police

Nasarawa State Command.