Police Derank One, Reprimand Another Over Assault

Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Sunday 9th April, 2023, on social media of assault, discreditable conduct, and incivility to members of the public, at Emouha, Rivers State, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, one Adejoh Siaka has been reduced in rank from Inspector to Sergeant.

Similarly, one Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari who was also present at the scene but took no steps to discourage such inappropriate and shameful act was severely reprimanded.

However, one Inspector Friday Obaka, who was later discovered to have been absent from the scene of the skirmish was discharged unconditionally at the conclusion of the proceedings.

In all, the three Policemen will be posted out of Rivers State to other Commands and Formations to continue their police duties.

The Inspector General of Police has therefore tasked officers and men of the Force to be diligent and uphold the lofty tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).