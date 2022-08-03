Police Denies Recruitment For Only Muslim Women

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a message circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms inviting members of the public, particularly Muslim women, interested in joining the police, to forward their curriculum vitae to phone numbers 08036250317 or 08036014324 via WhatsApp.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the message did not emanate from the Nigeria Police Force neither are its content true,” Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He continued, “All communications regarding recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force is published publicly on national dailies and the police e-recruitment website at https://www.policerecruitment.gov.ng. The message which is in a mix of Hausa and English, as well as the phone numbers attached, have been forwarded to the relevant unit for prompt investigation and further necessary action.

“The Force enjoins members of the public to discountenance the message as it is clearly the handiwork of fraudsters intending to gain pecuniary advantages from prospective victims of the scam message.”