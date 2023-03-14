Police Declares Bauchi Lawmaker Wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Bauchi Federal Constituency, Yakubu Shehu, wanted.

Yakubu is being wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

This was contained in a gazette citing CRO Form 5 issued from the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

The police is asking anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact them, promising N1m as a bounty on the lawmaker.