Police Declare Primeboy Wanted Over Singer Mohbad’s Death

MOHBAD: LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND DECLARES PRIMEBOY WANTED

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy wanted regarding the death of singer Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

This followed his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad.

This was disclosed by the Spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The statement read in part, “Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”