Police Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour in Lagos Estate

The Lagos State Police Command has taken decisive action following complaints from residents of Harmony Estate, Aboru, Lagos, about the disruptive activities of young men congregating around the estate entrance.

According to SP Benjami Hundeyin, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, officers from Area P, Alagbado, conducted extensive surveillance of the area before launching a raid on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The operation aimed to apprehend individuals engaged in gambling, drug trafficking, harassment of residents, and extortion of passers-by.

During the raid, eight suspects were apprehended, with substances suspected to be hard drugs seized. However, the operation faced resistance from other miscreants who blocked roads and assaulted officers. Reinforcements were called, enabling the successful transfer of suspects and evidence to the police station.

Following further investigations, four of the suspects were found innocent and subsequently released. The remaining four suspects, identified as Afolabi Joshua, Isaiah Omogbolahan, Oluwadamilare Kayode, and Friday Anamaliu, were arraigned at Ejigbo Magistrate Court on March 1, 2024, and remanded in prison custody until March 25, 2024.

SP Benjami Hundeyin dismissed claims circulating on social media that the suspects were arrested for playing Ludo game, labeling them as false narratives propagated by fleeing miscreants.