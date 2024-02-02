Police Confirm Murder of Kwara Monarch, Oba Aremu Cole

The Kwara State Police Command has verified the harrowing murder of Oba Aremu Olusegun Cole, the revered traditional ruler known as the Onikoro of Koro community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to a statement released by the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, the Onikoro was brutally killed in his palace, while his wife and another individual were abducted by gunmen during the tragic incident on Thursday night.

In response to the appalling crime, the Kwara State Commissioner of Police has taken swift action by assembling an investigative team. The objective is to ensure that every effort is made to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, while speaking on behalf of the Kwara State Police Command, expressed the commitment of law enforcement to exhaust all avenues in pursuit of justice for the slain traditional ruler and his abducted wife. The statement serves as a reassurance to the public that no stone will be left unturned in the quest to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

The shocking murder of Oba Aremu Olusegun Cole has sent shockwaves through the Koro community and beyond, highlighting the concerning rise in insecurity and criminal activities in various parts of the country.