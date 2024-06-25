Police Confirm Gunmen Abduction of Judge, Wife in Yobe

Borno State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of High Court Judge, Justice Haruna Mshelia, his wife, and orderly by unknown gunmen in Gujba Village, Yobe State.

Police Public Relations officer PPRO of the command, ASP Kenneth Nahum Daso, also confirmed two vehicles filled with passengers abducted along Damaturu – Kamuya Buratai Road.

According to the PPRO, a joint security investigation team has been established to track the whereabouts of the abductees and rescue them.

The command urged the public to provide any useful information that can aid in the investigation and rescue.