Police Condemns Officers Assaulting Citizens In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has said it is aware of a trending video recorded at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North LGA.

The video captured some policemen carrying planks and assaulting some persons.

Reacting, the command described the act of the officers concerned as condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.

Te command said in a statement, “It is not in the command character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect.

“More so, planks are not part of police accoutrements, and it is absolutely unprofessional of them to assault members of the public in whatever guise. The erring officers have been identified and the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale

“Abass has directed the immediate detention of the officers and internal disciplinary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The CP, while condemning the malfeasance conduct of the officers, also urges members of the public to remain calm and assures them of the command’s commitment to dealing with any officer who disregards the human rights of any person.

“To this end, members of the public are urged to call any of the following numbers and report cases of abuse of human rights or any other infractions by Policemen of the Command.”