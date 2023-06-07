Police Comb Black Spots, Criminal Hideouts In Adamawa

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa state, CP Afolabi Babatola, has taken decisive action by deploying a specialized team from the Crack Squad, Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT), and other Tactical squads.

Their mission is to conduct a strategic and intelligence-driven rescue operation on criminal hideouts and black spots in order to rescue the kidnapped wife of a High Court Judge and apprehend the kidnappers and their collaborators, who are causing unrest in the state.

Focus on Swift Arrests and Diligent Prosecution

The team deployed for the victim’s rescue is fully committed to ensuring the arrest of all those responsible for the crime.

This serves as a clear demonstration of the Command’s determination to diligently prosecute offenders and bring them to justice.

Enhanced Coordinated Response and Public Safety Measures

In order to coordinate swift responses to distress calls and crack down on criminal activities, the Command has equipped its operatives with electronic devices to capture pictorial evidence of those involved in crimes.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment has been directed to oversee the planned rescue operation.

Moreover, all divisional police officers have been instructed to conduct stop-and-search exercises within their respective areas of responsibility, particularly during nighttime, to ensure full control of public spaces, prevent the escape of criminals, and arrest potential troublemakers.