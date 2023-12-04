Police Bust IPOB Members Linked to Killing of Imo DPO, Inspector

The Imo State Police Command on Sunday paraded a total of 25 male Suspects arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, armed robbery, murder, stealing/receiving stolen properties, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The command also revealed that other miscreants were neutralized in a fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police.

According to the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, in the course of investigating the aforesaid cases, a total number of 20 Assault Rifles including, 5 AK 47 rifles, 6 Pump Action guns, 9 locally made pistol and one Barrera pistol and a total of 359 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, were recovered from them. Also recovered from these suspects include; six vehicles including a black Toyota Venza Car that was use in attacking DPO Ahiazu Mbaise, (3) Motorcycles, Charms, IPOB/ESN vest/insignia, Military camouflage, Biafra Currency, police vests, and other incriminating items.

CP Danjuma said, “I will give you insights into some of these cases starting with the murder of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on 27/11/2023, at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise by disgruntled elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent confessions of suspects arrested at the scene by Police operatives in synergy with the Military, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit on 29/11/2023 stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automatic pump action riffles and six rounds of life cartridges.

“The determined operatives continued their operation in search of the fleeing terrorists, storming Igbodo-Etche in Rivers State through a Technical Intelligence Tracking Device wherein a native doctor named Everest Agbaragam ‘m’, 62 yrs, of Umuoma, Igbodo, Etche Rivers State AKA Mount Everest was arrested. On searching his shrine one pump action gun loaded with 12 rounds of live cartridges, one big bag containing various denominations of Biafran currencies, one live crocodile, and fetish items were recovered.

“On interrogation, he confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN. He stated that he usually prepares local bulletproof charms popular known as ‘Odeshi’ for his cohorts before they embark on any operation. He provided useful information to the gallant operatives in storming Umuogwu Forest in.Aboh Mbaise LGA on 1/12/23.

“The terrorists on sighting the Police, engaged them in a gun battle but were subdued by the combat-ready operatives who professionally maneuvered into vintage position and returned fire. In the ensuing gun duel, some of them were neutralized while others escaped into the tick forest with bullet wounds.

“The terrorist camp was dislodged and the following exhibits were recovered; 1. Five (5) AK-47 riffles, 2. Six (6) magazines containing two hundred and twenty (220) live ammunition, 3. Six (6) pump action guns, 4.

“One hundred and twenty-one (121) rounds of live cartridges, 5. One Revolver, 6. Four (4) locally made pistols, 7. Three Toyota Venza Cars, including the one they used in attacking the DPO, One Toyota Highlander SUV, and IEDs.

“An intense manhunt is ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects. They will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.”