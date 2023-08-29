Police Bust Gay Wedding, Arrest 60 Suspects In Delta

On the 27th of August, 2023 at about 2100hrs, operatives of the divisional patrol team attached to Ekpan Division of the Delta State Police Command intercepted a male cross-dresser who claimed to be an actor. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he was a member of a certain gay club and that he was on his way to join his fellow members for a gay marriage ceremony.

Acting on intelligence gathered, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, raided Teebolus Hotel off Refinery Road Ekpan Warri where some suspected gay members were reportedly holding a gay marriage ceremony.

As the operatives arrived at the said hotel, the gay members immediately took to flight, scampering in different directions. The policemen chased and arrested a total number of sixty-seven suspects both male and female for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony between Daniel Pius ‘m’(the groom) aged 22yrs old and Maxwel Ohwonohwo ‘m’ (bride) aged 20yrs. The venue of the illicit event was searched, and the following items were recovered at the scene: one codeine bottle, three cups of refined Canadian loud, five sachets of SK, one sachet of tramadol, four tablets of molly drug, one crusher, gay marriage ceremonial dresses.

During investigation, one of the suspects named Abel Daniel ‘m’ aged 23 yrs stated that while he was under the influence of alcohol, one male suspect who is at large had sex with him through his anus at the hotel.

The suspects and exhibits are in custody and efforts are intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing members for possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, stated unequivocally that Delta State was no place for any sort of same-sex relationship and that marriage is valid only when it is contracted between a man and a woman. He further warned that explicit or implicit public show of amorous relationships between people of the same sex is prohibited in the state; that any act of defiance is detrimental and deviants would be brought to book in accordance with Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2013.