Police Begin Probe As Bayelsa Mob Lynch Deranged Man To Death

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Police Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department to fish out the culprits who lynched a young man to death for alleged witchcraft.

On 14 September 2022 at about 0730 hours, Policemen responded to a distressed call at Agudama Epie, Yenagoa, that a young man was allegedly lynched to death by irate youths on allegation of witchraft. Before the arrival of the Policemen the youths have deserted the area.

The victim was later identified as John Dimie ‘m’ who was allegedly mentally deranged.

In a viral video trending on social media, some youths were seen stoning the victim on a rooftop of a building.

The viral video is being subjected to forensic analysis to identify the perpetrators and arrest them, the police said.

Meanwhile, the command has warned members of the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands, as perpetrators of jungle justice will be fished out to face