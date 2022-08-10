Police Arrest Two For Illegal Possession Of Arms In Lagos

Officers of Ajah division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Bada Bayo ‘m’ and Segun Ogundele ‘m’ both aged 45 along Budo Specialist Hospital road Ajah Lagos state.

The suspect were arrested after policemen on routine patrol flagged down their vehicle, an unregistered Mercedes saloon car for a search.

After a search of the suspects and vehicle, an English Beretta pistol with seven rounds of live ammunition was found in their possession.

Investigation reveals that the suspects are cultists. Meanwhile further investigation is ongoing to unravel more details about the suspects, their activities and source of firearm. Suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, once again assures residents of Lagos State of the unrelenting resolve of the Command to eradicate all forms of criminality in the state.