Police Arrest Two For Economic Sabotage, Diversion Of Petrol

Two individuals have been arrested by the Force Criminal Investigations Department (Force-CID), Lagos Annex, Alagbon, for allegedly engaging in economic sabotage and diversion of aviation fuel valued at about 46 million Naira. Tope Ojo and Nojeem Haruna were apprehended following a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) by a concerned citizen who alerted the Force-CID of plans by some criminals to intercept and divert petroleum products worth billions of Naira.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Tope Ojo and his gang members intercepted a tanker-trailer loaded with aviation fuel at Ilesha in Osun State. They took control of the tanker-trailer, trans-loaded the product into another tanker, and maliciously destroyed the initial tanker conveying the product. The investigations conducted by the Force-CID, Lagos Annex, Alagbon, established a case of economic sabotage, diversion of aviation fuel, stealing, and malicious damage against the arrested suspects and other members of their gang who are still at large.

The Annex investigators are also looking into habitual receivers of these stolen products and other suspects who facilitate the crime by providing transportation and storage facilities for the stolen products. The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in-charge of the Force-CID, Lagos Annex, Alagbon, AIG Frank Mba, has urged investigators to ensure that all suspects linked to the crime are apprehended and brought to justice.

The AIG emphasized that economic sabotage has negative effects on national development, and therefore, it must be tackled head-on. He also assured the public that all cases submitted to the office would be promptly and impartially investigated.