Police Arrest Trio for Cyberstalking, Bullying, Others

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested the trio of Dorcas Adeyinka ‘f’, Sikiru Ayinde ‘m’ and Folake Adekoya ‘f’ following numerous petitions from different persons bordering on cyberstalking, cyber bullying, alleged abduction, threat to life and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Spokesman for the Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The statement read in part, “The Police, having conducted preliminary investigations and establishing these cases against the suspects, arrested the suspects for a consolidation and harmonization of the investigations for possible prosecution.

“To get adequate time for the conclusion of ongoing investigation, the Police have approached a court of competent jurisdiction and got a remand order for the suspects till January 10, 2024.

“The Force would continue to enforce extant laws of the nation, particularly those relating to cyberstalking and cyber bullying which can trigger violence if not adequately managed or curtailed.

“Members of the public will be kept abreast of developments as the investigation progresses.”