Police Arrest Traffic Robber In Lagos

Officers of Adeniji-Adele Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a traffic robber notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at the Ilubirin end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

The suspect, Charles Igbadoh ‘m’ was arrested following constant patrol by police officers in the area. Further investigation led to the arrest of his receivers, one Odinaka Obiadu ‘m’ and Micheal Adeniyi ‘m’.

The suspects are currently assisting the Police in an ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other criminal elements in the axis.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi fdc, has directed that efforts be sustained in all identified black spots in the state towards ensuring that all miscreants in these areas are apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.