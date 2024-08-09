Police Arrest Tonto Dikeh Over Allegations Of ‘Theft, Cyber Bullying, Forgery’
The Nigeria Police Force has interrogated Actress Tonto Dikeh over an investigation involving criminal conversion, forgery, criminal defamation, cyberbullying and falsehood against her Ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
According to our source, Tonto was at the police Force headquarters in Abuja to defend allegations and clarify the accusations she made against her ex-husband.
During the interrogation, she admitted that the claims against her Ex-husband were false. She dismissed the accusations involving cyberbullying, criminal conversion and other claims.
Recall that Tonto had claimed ownership of a N22m Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, with forged documents which she posted showing that the vehicle belonged to her and not her Ex-husband.
It was later confirmed that the original documents and receipts of the vehicle were in her Ex-husband’s identity and not hers.
In the case of cyberbullying, she admitted that her Ex-husband was not a cyber criminal and that her accusations that he is a “Yahoo boy” were false and unfounded.
However, the Nigeria Police granted her bail after several questioning and investigations.
This is happening at a time when skyewise autos is alleging Tonto Dikeh for failure to pay for a vehicle which she bought on credit and have refused to make payment based on the agreed instalments. Source