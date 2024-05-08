Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Death of DELSU Student

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three suspects accused of killing Faith Omodon, a 200-level student of Delta State University (DELSU).

According to the police, Omodon was killed when she went to the farm in Ewohon/Uwemen communities in Edo State with a Lifan CG 125 motorcycle. When she never returned from the farm, she was declared missing by her father, Edward Omodon, who reported to Abudu Division of the Edo State Police Command.

After a preliminary investigation was conducted by Abudu Division the case was transferred to State CID, Benin, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

A police statement read in part, “The State CID operatives while collaborating with the Vigilantes group arrested two suspects, Godspower Chukwuedo, 23 years, and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22 years. The suspects made statements to the Police and confessed that they were sent by one Chukwuyem Jonah, 26 years, a native doctor who lives in the Iru community near Abudu, Edo State, to go after Faith Omodon on the farm and kidnap her to enable them to collect ransom from her rich father with the promise of paying them N30,000.00.

“The suspects further confessed that they were resisted by Faith Omodon, and in the process, they strangulated her to death. On 07/05/2024 at about 2100hrs, the operatives stormed the Iru Community and arrested the native doctor, Chukwuyem Jonah.”

The police revealed that investigation has commenced in order to recover the corpse of the deceased while the suspects are being prepared for arraignment in court.