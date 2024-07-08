News

Police Arrest Three-man Kidnap Gang in Delta

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
The Delta State Police Command has arrested a three-man gang of kidnappers whose activities have rocked the Ughelli axis of the state.

An AK-49 rifle was recovered from the gang also suspected of murdering a kidnap victim.

This was disclosed in a post on X social media by the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Bright Edafe.

He wrote, “The command has arrested a gang of kidnappers, who kidnapped has been responsible for kidnapping around the ughelli axis, they kidnapped a man in Ughellli om 17th may 2024 and later killed him. The suspects are Ismaila Umaru age 28yrs, Chede Mohammed aged 18yrs, both of Nasarawa State, and Mohammed Sani aged 26yrs from Abuja. One AK-49 rifle was recovered from them.”

