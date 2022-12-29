Police Arrest Suspects Who Kidnapped Colleague Over Internet Fraud Proceeds

Four suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys, were on Monday, 26th of December 2022, arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command, for abducting their colleague over sharing of proceeds of their fraud business.

The suspects, Agbe Simeon ‘m’, Messiah Nicky ‘f’, Oladapo Dolapo ‘m’ and Yetunde Shonola ‘f’ were arrested at Orile imo village in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state, following an information received by the Police at Owode Egba divisional headquarters, that one Haruna Usman, who had been abducted since Thursday, 22nd of December 2022, is being held hostage somewhere in Orile Imo.

Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, quickly mobilized his men and stormed the area, where four amongst the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an internet fraudster syndicate, and that they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known of sum of twenty six million, four hundred and thirty seven thousand, nine hundred and fifty naira (#26,437,950), but the victim only gave the sum of #2,200 to his other colleagues, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by their victim.

This infuriated his colleagues who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, 22nd of December 2022, with threat to kill him there if he refused to give them their complete share .

But while they were there, information got to the police who moved in, rescue the victim and apprehended four amongst the abductors, while others escaped.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to Anti kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.