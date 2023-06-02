Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Firearms In Delta

Arrest of Suspects and Recovery of Firearms in Ekpan

In an incident that took place on June 1, 2023, police officers from Ekpan police station in Delta State, Nigeria, made a significant breakthrough in their efforts to combat crime in the area.

While on duty along the refinery junction, the officers spotted a tricycle with two male occupants who attempted to flee upon seeing the police. However, the officers swiftly pursued and apprehended the suspects.

Upon searching them, the police discovered a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, a cut-to-size double barrel pistol, and two rounds of live cartridges in their possession.

It was revealed that these suspects are part of a notorious syndicate responsible for terrorizing the Ekpan community and its surroundings, particularly the refinery road area.

The arrested suspects are now in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

Successful Raid on Criminal Rendezvous in Sapele and Oghara

The commander of the Decoy squad, ASP Julius Robisnson, acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, conducted a targeted operation on May 29, 2023.

Based on actionable intelligence, the Decoy squad raided a criminal rendezvous in Sapele and Oghara. During the operation, five suspects were apprehended.

Among them were Christian Mordi, Julius Onoja, and Obikoko Damian, who are known members of the Vikings confraternity, and Ochuko Ofoye and Odem Hunt, who belong to the patriotic Lords Initiative for Justice.

As a result of the intelligence gathered prior to the operation, the house of Odem Hunt in Oghara was thoroughly searched, leading to the recovery of a Beretta pistol with breach number A059977 loaded with eight rounds of 9mm live ammunition.

The arrested suspects are in custody, and the police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend other members of the gang.

Arrest of Eiye Confraternity Member in Agbarho

During a routine stop and search operation at Ekrarhawe community in Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, police officers attached to Agbarho Police station made a significant arrest.

They apprehended a suspect named Difference Sunday, an 18-year-old member of the Eiye confraternity. Upon searching the suspect, the officers discovered a locally made cut-to-size gun in his possession.

Additionally, a blue beret bearing the symbol of the Eiye confraternity was found on the suspect. Investigations into the matter are currently underway.