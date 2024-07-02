Police Arrest Suspects Over Job Scam

The Adamawa State Police Command has made.multiole arrests in connection to a job scam in the state.

This was after the command received a complaint from Dr. Suleiman Saidu Bashir, Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Agency (ADSPHCA), that some certain individuals were impersonating Adamawa State Government agents, demanding and extorting money from innocent citizens by issuing them fake letters of employment.

On the strength of that, the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence, to investigate and report.

This action led to the apprehension of the following suspects:

(1)- Muhammed Ahmed Attahir, 31years .

(2)- Abdulrahman Bashir Ahmad, 23years , all residents of Rabe Street, Bako ward, Yola South Local Government area.

Investigation further led to the arrest of Bello A Suleiman, 59, a staff officer at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Yola for aiding the Crime.

So far the Culprits and their Collaborators issued fake letters of Appointment to over 10 victims, collecting ₦400,000 from each and were directed to a Certain office at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission for their alleged data capture.

One A HP laptop, thumbprint machine, and four fake appointment letters were recovered from the suspects and now treated as exhibits.

Investigation is still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

The Command advised Members of the public to be watchful and report any suspicious characters around them to the nearest Police stations.