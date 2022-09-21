Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Rescue Victims

On 18/9/2022, at about 1130hrs, acting on a tip off, detectives attached to Agbarho Division of the Delta State Police Command arrested one Felix Itoje ‘m’ age 32yrs of mechanic village, Warri-Sapele Road. During investigation, the suspect confessed to the kidnap of one woman (name withheld).

On 13/9/2022, acting on the suspect’s confession, one additional suspect and armorer of the gang named Israel Adam ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Uvwiamuge in Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA was arrested and one locally made double barrel gun was recovered. Suspects are in custody.

In another Development, on 16/9/2022, at about 2230hrs, information got to the DPO Agbarho Police Station that some armed hoodlums stormed the residence of one man (name withheld) along Railway Station Road Agbarho, kidnapped him and drove out of the premises towards the railway. The DPO detailed and led Police operatives who went after the hoodlums.

The hoodlums on sighting the Policemen fired at sporadically at them, but the police equally responded and due to the superior firepower of the Police, the hoodlums abandoned the victim and ran into the bush.

The victim who was tied and kept in the boot of the car was rescued unhurt. When the car was searched, fifty (50) rounds of live cartridges were recovered. Effort is on to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

On the 17/9/2022 at about 1100hours, the DPO Issel-uku Division, acting on credible intelligence, that a suspected kidnapper is hibernating somewhere in Issel-uku, detailed operatives to the said hideout and arrested one Onyeka Ozoh ‘m’ aged 30yrs of Ogbe-ofu quarters, Issele-uku and recovered a red colour Toyota Camry without registration number. The suspect claimed that he bought the vehicle at Onitsha at the cost of one Million, five hundred thousand naira (#1,500,000) and that all original documents were with the previous owner.

However, investigations later revealed that the vehicle belongs to one man (name withheld) who was kidnapped on 20/8/2022 at Ozubulu in Anambra State, released after a ransom was paid and the vehicle taken from him. Suspect will be transferred to Anambra Police Command further investigation.